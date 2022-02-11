Bitcoin Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2022 2:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 5.34% over the past 24 hours to $42,807.00. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 7.0%, moving from $40,495.25 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 4.0% over the past week which is opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.05%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.95 million, which makes up an estimated 90.26% of its max supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at 811.41 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

If you are interested in purchasing Bitcoin or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price rose 4.19% to $44,165.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $43,027.31 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045.00. read more
Why Morgan Stanley Analysts Think Ethereum's Dominance Could Wither Away In Face Of Competition

Why Morgan Stanley Analysts Think Ethereum's Dominance Could Wither Away In Face Of Competition

Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) dominance may get eroded as more competitors appear on the horizon, as per a report from the Wealth Management Global Investment Office of Morgan Stanley. read more
Apple And Bitcoin May Be Different Animals But Here's Why This Fidelity Analyst Sees Them To Be On The Same Path

Apple And Bitcoin May Be Different Animals But Here's Why This Fidelity Analyst Sees Them To Be On The Same Path

Fidelity Director of Global Macro Jurrien Timmer compared Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and drew similarities on the trajectory of their growth in value. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply Along With Other 'Risk' Assets — But Mines Are Buzzing Like Never Before

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply Along With Other 'Risk' Assets — But Mines Are Buzzing Like Never Before

Bitcoin and other major coins traded sharply lower Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.8% to $2 trillion. read more