Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 12.85% at $200.58. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $285.50 million, a 20.98% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $4,091,595,041.00.
Circulating Supply: 20,523,942.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- IoTeX (CRYPTO: IOTX) rose 12.65% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 152.32 million, which is 23.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $IOTX’s estimated market cap is $1,118,086,587.00.
Circulating Supply: 9,490,829,322.48
Max Supply: 9,496,266,827.32
- Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 7.08% to $91.56 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.29 billion, which is 12.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $22,451,692,573.00.
Circulating Supply: 245,278,873.15
Max Supply: 720,000,000.00
- Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) is up 5.35% at $1.08. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $244.12 million, a 67.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,439,917,435.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,338,996,539.61
Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
- Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 4.97% at $4.07. Theta Network’s current trading volume totals $945.23 million, a 281.97% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $THETA’s estimated market cap is $4,069,528,144.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) rose 4.38% to $30.07 over the past 24 hours. Helium’s current trading volume totals $16.75 million, a 59.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $3,019,217,897.00.
Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98
Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
- Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) rose 4.26% to $36.94 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $943.81 million, which is 19.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,907,463,758.00.
Circulating Supply: 132,878,948.26
Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
LOSERS
- Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) fell 1.86% to $3.22 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $248.15 million, a 48.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,254,167,966.00.
Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00
- THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 1.69% to $4.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 51.41 million, which is 33.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,367,310,459.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 300,750,084.94
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) decreased by 1.62% to $339.98 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.48 billion, which is 48.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,449,211,818.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,980,199.90
Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) declined by 1.58% to $5.34 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $59.66 million, a 29.59% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX’s estimated market cap is $1,077,235,786.00.
Circulating Supply: 202,075,636.28
Max Supply: 242,519,074.69
- EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) decreased by 1.23% to $2.61 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 436.70 million, which is 36.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $2,562,753,376.00.
Circulating Supply: 983,940,915.74
Max Supply: Not Available
- Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) declined by 1.2% to $1.89 over the past 24 hours. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.50 billion, a 0.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 13,007,648,051.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) fell 1.09% to $1.64 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 38.77 million, which is 51.76% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,728,703,187.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
Max Supply: Not Available
