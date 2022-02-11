Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 12.85% at $200.58. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $285.50 million, a 20.98% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $4,091,595,041.00.

Circulating Supply: 20,523,942.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 9,490,829,322.48

Max Supply: 9,496,266,827.32

Circulating Supply: 245,278,873.15

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,338,996,539.61

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 132,878,948.26

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

LOSERS

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) fell 1.86% to $3.22 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $248.15 million, a 48.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,254,167,966.00.

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

Circulating Supply: 300,750,084.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,980,199.90

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 202,075,636.28

Max Supply: 242,519,074.69

Circulating Supply: 983,940,915.74

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

