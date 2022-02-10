Someone Just Sent $54M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

byBenzinga Insights
February 10, 2022 12:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Someone Just Sent $54M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $54,209,280 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x712d0f306956a6a4b4f9319ad9b9de48c5345996

$54 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x11d625109d9257c24d8a3ab8128c4a95a2cf5c31

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 113,447 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is up 0% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum Whale Moves 10,000 ETH Off Binance

Ethereum Whale Moves 10,000 ETH Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $29,201,871 worth of Ethereum off Binance. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x5ef2672ab436817ab7944aa49a3fd4fd828d5cf5 read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $29M Worth Of ETH Onto Binance

This Wallet Just Transferred $29M Worth Of ETH Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $29,307,284 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 0x9ec9bc7fb027448bb2670c4bd56043ea9dfd2dcc. read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $59M Worth Of Ethereum

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $59M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $59,028,094 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4c35626f430145746c73fed9dc3a600e61db974b read more
$29M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

$29M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $29,307,284 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 0x9ec9bc7fb027448bb2670c4bd56043ea9dfd2dcc. read more