Blockchain And Other Buzzwords: Navigating The Future Of Business?

Blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrency, and their appropriate vocabularies have been on the tongues of investors for some time, but, for many, their exact definitions remain elusive.

Few, for example, can explain Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) consensus mechanism, and fewer still are those who can relay the difference between proof of work (PoW) and proof of stake (PoS). A report by Markets and Markets stipulated that the blockchain market is poised to grow from $4.9 billion to $67.6 billion by 2026, yet similar comprehension difficulties arise when discussing what a distributed ledger is and how nodes validate transactions.

Blockchain has been used to reduce cost, improve efficiency and create secure record-keeping systems in banking, cyber security, supply chain management, charity, voting, and government. It also runs hand-in-hand with the nascent technologies of our time, providing the infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and smart contracts.

As a digital miner and blockchain company, Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE:BTC) (OTC markets: BTCWF) recently launched Bluesky Intel— a blockchain intelligence service that is meant to bridge the information and solutions gap between blockchain experts, solution providers, and businesses.

Breaking Down Blockchain, NFTs, And Crypto

Breaking Down Blockchain

Blockchain is a distributed ledger. A ledger is a collection of financial records. For example, an entry on a ledger may be: Alice pays Bob $3 on Jan. 3. A series of these entries form a ledger, and in the case of blockchain, this ledger is distributed between members of the blockchain. These “members” are called nodes.



Blockchain is digitally secure. Each node has a full record of all data that has been stored on the blockchain since its inception, and the use of mathematical cryptography – a way to send messages so that only the recipient can read them – keeps the information secure from malicious parties.



Blockchain is decentralized and operates on a peer-to-peer basis. Decentralization refers to the transfer of control and decision. In the financial world, your bank is the typical central authority on noncash transactions. On the blockchain, there is no central authority – each transaction is verified, sent, and received by the members of the network. This occurs through a peer-to-peer network, which is an environment that links individuals to one another without the need for a central authority.



Blockchain users have digital keys that are used to verify identities and undergo trusted transactions. Digital keys make all information secure and readable only for the intended audience. A private-public key pair is used to achieve this. You can read more about this ingenious method here.



Blockchain transactions can only be successful after nodes have validated them. For a transaction request to be approved, it must be sent in the form of a block to all the nodes on the network. On the Bitcoin network, the nodes will compete to validate the transaction. The nodes that validate it will receive a reward, and the transaction will be added to the existing blockchain. The update is distributed across the network, and the transaction is complete.



Other Important Terms:

Consensus mechanism: the process used by a group of peers, or nodes, on a blockchain network to agree on the validity of transactions. These differ between networks. Proof of work (PoW) and proof of stake (PoS) are the dominant consensus mechanisms.

Proof of work: a consensus mechanism in which each node must compete to validate a block by solving complex mathematical equations. The overall process is quite arduous; the odds of finding a winning value in the Bitcoin network at the moment is 1 in 26.6 trillion. A successful transaction is considered proof of work, and the miner to successfully authenticate a transaction will receive a reward for it.

Proof of stake: a consensus mechanism in which only nodes that are staking — risking a form of currency in relation to the network — can be chosen to validate a block. Individuals who validate blocks correctly receive rewards. Typically, if a validator verifies an incorrect transaction then they lose the cryptocurrency they staked. PoS requires a negligible amount of computing power compared to proof of work consensus.

NFTs, Smart Contracts, Cryptocurrencies

NFTs are pieces of digital content linked to a blockchain network (typically Ethereum). The NFT’s value is derived from its non-fungibility, a term used to describe an asset’s inability to be replaced or exchanged with another identical asset. A dollar bill, an IKEA plate, and a standard office chair are all fungible; you can replace them with identical versions without a loss of value. NFTs are unique and not mutually interchangeable. Thus, they can be used to represent unquestionable ownership over certain digital content.

Smart contracts are programs whose terms are recorded in computer code. While they often contain agreements or sets of actions between parties that emulate a traditional legal contract, they are not, in and of themselves, legal documents. Smart contracts are automated actions that can be coded and executed once a set of conditions is met and are the dominant form of programming on the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are based on mathematics. They are used to verify the transfer of funds and maintain records. Similar to other assets, their price is governed by supply and demand. Cryptocurrencies operate independently of a central bank and are kept track of through distributed ledger technology.

