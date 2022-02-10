CoinMarketCap Removes 'Fake' Shiba Inu Wormhole Addresses

by Samyuktha Sriram
February 10, 2022 11:08 am
Crypto price tracking website CoinMarketCap (CMC) has now removed three fake contract addresses it had previously listed under Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

What Happened: On Feb. 8, Twitter user “@shibainuart” highlighted that CMC had removed the wormhole addresses on the Shiba Inu page on its platform.

CMC removed the Shiba Inu addresses on Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) blockchains while leaving the accurate Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) contract in place.

Why It Matters: The removal of these addresses comes a month after Shiba Inu developers put out a statement alleging that CMC had “knowingly listed 3 fake contract addresses for SHIB.”

"Do not purchase SHIB from these addresses as your funds will be irreversibly lost," warned the team at Shiba Inu.

However, CMC issued a tweet countering that statement. 

“For the avoidance of doubt, the addresses are not malicious. There is precedent for us to publish the contract addresses for wrapped assets because it would ultimately streamline the user experience and facilitate cross-chain transactions,” stated CMC at the time.

Price Action: As of Thursday morning, SHIB was trading at $0.00003267, down 1.63% in the last 24 hours. The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival has surged by more than 63% over the past week.

Photo by Quantitatives.io on Unsplash

Cryptocurrency News Markets

