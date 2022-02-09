Are GameStop, AMC Yesterday's News? Robinhood Exec Says Meme Stocks Are Fad, Crypto Is First

byAdrian Zmudzinski
February 9, 2022 1:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Are GameStop, AMC Yesterday's News? Robinhood Exec Says Meme Stocks Are Fad, Crypto Is First

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) chief brokerage officer Steve Quirk has suggested that meme stocks such as Gamestop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were nothing more than a passing fad.

What Happened: During an interview with CNBC published on Wednesday, when asked whether meme stocks were a fad, Quirk said those stocks "aren't even on the top handful of names that are being traded right now" and concluded the phenomenon was "probably a fad."

Despite this, Quirk said he cannot rule out meme stocks taking hold of the markets again in the future.

See Also: WHAT ARE REDDIT (MEME) STOCKS? 

Quirk said that Robinhood is busy rolling out new crypto features and looking for ways to expand beyond the seven cryptocurrencies that are now supported while staying compliant with relevant regulations.

He also said that "we also have aspirations to take this brand global and we would do so crypto first."

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were up 4.67% at $14 Wednesday afternoon. 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets Media

Related Articles

This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 200% Today

This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 200% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies. read more
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Floki Traders Bark Following eToro's Super Bowl Ad: Which Crypto Has More Bite For A Bull Run?

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Floki Traders Bark Following eToro's Super Bowl Ad: Which Crypto Has More Bite For A Bull Run?

A dogfight broke out on social media on Sunday after cryptocurrency brokerage eToro’s Super Bowl ad aired, which briefly featured an unnamed Shiba Inu dog. read more
Did You Catch A Glimpse Of The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT During Super Bowl LVI? Here's What You Missed

Did You Catch A Glimpse Of The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT During Super Bowl LVI? Here's What You Missed

A Super Bowl LVI commercial featured one of the most popular non-fungible token collections on the planet. If you blinked twice, or were looking at a different part of the screen, you may have missed it. read more
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) price has decreased 3.45% over the past 24 hours to $0.000030. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 4.0%, moving from $0.000029 to its current price. read more