AMD And Pinduoduo Lead The Nasdaq Higher

U.S. indices finished higher Tuesday as traders and investors weighed recent earnings and watch for inflation data later this week.

The Nasdaq composite gained by 1.3% to 14,194; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded higher by 1.1% to $359.12

(NASDAQ:QQQ) traded higher by 1.1% to $359.12 The S&P 500 composite finished higher by 0.8% to 4,521; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gaine 0.8% to $450.94

(NASDAQ:SPY) gaine 0.8% to $450.94 The Dow Jones composite gained by 1% to 11,799; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 1% at $354.54

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

