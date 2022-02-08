AMD And Pinduoduo Lead The Nasdaq Higher

byHenry Khederian
February 8, 2022 4:25 pm
AMD And Pinduoduo Lead The Nasdaq Higher

U.S. indices finished higher Tuesday as traders and investors weighed recent earnings and watch for inflation data later this week.

  • The Nasdaq composite gained by 1.3% to 14,194; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded higher by 1.1% to $359.12
  • The S&P 500 composite finished higher by 0.8% to 4,521; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gaine 0.8% to $450.94
  • The Dow Jones composite gained by 1% to 11,799; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 1% at $354.54 

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ.
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) announced a leadership transition, along with restructuring measures as it grapples with slowing growth in a post-pandemic economy… Read More

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher as meme stocks are pushing upward today… Read More

One company that has been a disappointing investment in the last year has been social media giant Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was actually very good for Twitter’s business… Read More

Related Articles

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 11, 2022: Cassava Sciences, Cleveland Cliffs, GameStop, and More

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 11, 2022: Cassava Sciences, Cleveland Cliffs, GameStop, and More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks. The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets. read more
Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Rising Today

Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Rising Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the hiring of a former PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) executive to oversee its popcorn business expansion. read more

10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga In January: SPY, Tesla, Apple And More

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases about companies. Benzinga Pro is a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and also on individual tickers. Here is a look at the stocks that were searched for the most on Benzinga Pro for the month of January. read more
AMC Stock Could Really Start Turning Around If It Breaks This Key Level

AMC Stock Could Really Start Turning Around If It Breaks This Key Level

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced preliminary fourth-quarter financial results.  read more