Ethereum Name Service Director Fired Over Homophobic Tweet, Refuses To Apologize

Brantly Millegan — the director of operations at decentralized domain service Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO: ENS) — saw his contract with the legal entity behind the decentralized ecosystem True Names Limited (TNL) terminated over his previous offensive tweets.

What Happened: Millegan's contract was terminated after Twitter users pointed out a now-deleted 2016 tweet in which he stated that "Homosexual acts are evil. Transgenderism doesn't exist. Abortion is murder. Contraception is a perversion. So is masturbation and porn." He commented that he got his "first mob" and that he is happy that people "finally read the first of my bio" which describes him as a "Catholic."

When a follower said that Millegan should "address this more gracefully" to avoid harming the Ethereum Name Service community in the long term, he said that there is "not really anything to address?" He explained that he just adheres "to the world's largest religion" and lamented that "apparently that's not allowed in web3?"

Nick Johnson, the lead developer behind Ethereum Name Service, said that "TNS, the nonprofit that funds and organizes the development of ENS, has terminated the contract of Brantly Millegan effective today." He said "Brantly has been a valued team member" but said that "as a team we felt that his position with TNL is no longer tenable." He concluded:

"Many of you were hurt by Brantly's comments over the past 24 hours, and we strongly believe that ENS should be an inclusive community."