Real Estate's Been Selling For Over 37% Over Asking Price… But How Long Can It Last?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Here’s 3 Alternative Investments if the Real Estate Bubble Bursts in 2022

With homes selling within hours of being listed, and 37% of homes selling for over asking price, the real estate market had a record year. Historically-low mortgage rates, a shortage of available homes, and the Covid-19 pandemic, only accelerated things, with many home prices selling at record highs.

With over 6.12 million homes sold, and home prices in the US up 16.9% from 2020, the real estate market was red hot in 2021. In fact, the median home sales price was $346,900 in 2021, the highest on record since 1999. The National Association of Realtors confirms home sales had the strongest year since 2006.

The Fed will raise interest rates

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates several times in 2022. That in turn will increase mortgage rates. The chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), Michael Fratantoni, says rates could be as high as 4% by the end of 2022. Lawren Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is predicting rates could reach 3.7%. And Selma Hepp, the deputy chief economist at CoreLogic, predicts rates will be closer to 3.4%.

While some, like Zillow are predicting a slowdown but steady appreciation of 11% in 2022, others are calling it a bubble. And with interest rates about to undergo several rate hikes in 2022, they may be correct.

So the question on many investors' minds is… how much longer can prices keep going up? And where are investors looking to invest next if the bubble pops?

Wealthy Investors are Looking Towards alternative Assets

With inflation at a 40 year high, and the markets a mess, many high net worth individuals are seeking to diversify their portfolios. And with a recent uptick of new crowdfunding options and alternative assets to invest in, gold and real estate are no longer the only choices.

Here Are Three Alternatives to Consider

Cryptocurrencies

While crypto prices have recently experienced a pullback, many investors and billionaires alike believe it’s the future. For example, Elon Musk bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in 2021 through his company Tesla. And Microstrategy holds over 122,478 Bitcoins, worth $4.7 billion at the time of this article.

If you want to buy cryptocurrencies before the next big bull run you can do so on platforms like Coinbase and Binance.

Peer to Peer Lending

Another alternative investment is P2P or peer-to-peer lending. also known as. This investment allows you to loan money to another person. With platforms like LendingClub and Prosper you can loan money directly to other people. This cuts out the middleman, or banks in this case and can return in the 4-8% range.

At this stage, there is some risk involved, but expect to see a lot of innovation in this space over the next several years.

Contemporary Art

Another market that’s experienced high growth is the art market. And for good reason. NFT’s or non fungible tokens experienced tremendous growth in 2021, with the market surpassing $41 billion according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis Inc.

Some of that excitement has spilled over to the contemporary art market, with billionaire investors and crypto millionaires investing in physical artworks instead of Ferrari’s. One platform that allows you to buy shares representing an investment in million dollar artworks is Masterworks.io, the alternative art platform valued at over $1 billion.

With a recent sale handing investors 30.7% net IRR recently, and a second painting by Banksy a 32% net IRR… this $1 billion fintech has attracted a lot of attention.

Paid for by Masterworks. See Important Information.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.