EXCLUSIVE: Binance To Give Away NFTs During Super Bowl LVI In Bid To Discourage Celebrity-Influence Over Crypto Adoption

byRyan McNamara
February 7, 2022 6:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Binance To Give Away NFTs During Super Bowl LVI In Bid To Discourage Celebrity-Influence Over Crypto Adoption

What Happened: Binance on Monday morning announced plans to give out Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) non-fungible tokens during Super Bowl LVI. The cryptocurrency exchange said it has partnered with celebrities like J Balvin, Jimmy Butler and Valentina Shevchenko. 

Binance CCO Patrick Hillmann explained why Binance is using POAP NFTs for its campaign, “The beauty of POAP NFTs is that they celebrate a specific moment in time. Our campaign is encouraging fans to sound the alarm at CryptoCelebAlert.com during the game. We wanted to commemorate that moment with a POAP as a reminder to fans to trust themselves when it comes to crypto.”

The campaign tells consumers, “Don’t listen to celebrities about your financial freedom, learn crypto and trust yourself.” 

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, better known as ‘CZ,’ said the campaign was about "helping people be more confident in themselves as it’s better to be your own expert than listen to someone who may not actually understand or care about your financial goals.”

Why It Matters: While many anticipate cryptocurrency companies and NFTs to advertise during Super Bowl LVI, Binance is calling on consumers to learn more about cryptocurrency and trust themselves, rather than trusting celebrities.

This comes at a time when A-list celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather, are being sued for promoting a knock-off of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), ‘Ethereum Max.’ Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider with over 25 million users worldwide.

What Else To Know: If a celebrity is featured in a cryptocurrency-related commercial during Super Bowl LVI , viewers can go to CryptoCelebAlert.com to claim 1 of 2,222 POAP NFTs, which feature Jimmy Butler. The website CryptoCelebAlert.com lets users access educational content on blockchain technology.

Balvin, a Colombian singer and rapper, said he has been experimenting with cryptocurrencies because he believes "it offers new ways to think about financial freedom."
"Not just for artists, entertainers and athletes but for anyone who is interested and willing to learn,” said Balvin. “One lesson in my career is don’t trust what ‘they’ tell you, do your own research and then decide.”

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Events Exclusives Markets General

Related Articles

If You Bought A Bored Ape Yacht Club When Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs Were Launched, Here's How Much Your Investment Would Be Now

If You Bought A Bored Ape Yacht Club When Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs Were Launched, Here's How Much Your Investment Would Be Now

One of the best-known non-fungible token collections has increased significantly in value since launching in April 2021. The collection has also rewarded members with several additional free NFTs along the way. Here’s a look at how much an investment would be up after buying in after the last free NFT. read more
CryptoPunks Auction Brings 104 NFTs To Sotheby's: Here's The Details And How Much They Might Land

CryptoPunks Auction Brings 104 NFTs To Sotheby's: Here's The Details And How Much They Might Land

Leading auction house Sotheby’s is continuing its trend of giving rare and highly valuable non-fungible tokens the premier auction treatment. Here are the details on a lot of 104 CryptoPunks. read more
The NFT Craze: More than Digital Assets or Just a Phase?

The NFT Craze: More than Digital Assets or Just a Phase?

Non-fungible tokens are technological advancements that are changing the digital world.  These tokens initially run on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bl read more
Bud Light NEXT Super Bowl Commercial, Nouns DAO Partnership: Here Are The Details

Bud Light NEXT Super Bowl Commercial, Nouns DAO Partnership: Here Are The Details

The debut of a new zero-carb beer from one of the largest alcoholic beverage companies kicked off with the showcase of a Super Bowl LVI commercial and NFT partnership. read more