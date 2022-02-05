Do You Think Dogecoin Can Reach $1 Before Ethereum Gets To $10,000, And Cardano Hits $5?

byHenry Khederian
February 5, 2022 4:12 pm
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency trading and investing: Which will happen first, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at $10,000, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) at $1?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

  • Ethereum will reach $10,000 first: 41.3%
  • Cardano will reach $5 first: 23.7%
  • Dogecoin will reach $1 first: 35.2%

Can Ethereum (ETH) Hit $10,000?

A $10,000 ETH is possible within the next few years. ETH continues to process a high volume of transactions, it remains the leader in the dApp and decentralized finance (DeFi) space and seems poised to improve its scalability. 

Additionally, major institutions are beginning to use Ethereum… Read More

See Also: Ethereum Vs. Cardano

Price Action

  • Ethereum is trading flat Saturday at around $3,010 and trading sharply higher by 16.2% over the past week
  • Cardano is higher by 2.1% at $1.13 over the past 24 hours and 5.7% higher over the past seven days
  • Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin’s price movement is muted Saturday, lower by 0.75% at $0.1473 and higher by 3.2% over the past week

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

