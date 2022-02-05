Do You Believe Dogecoin Will Get Back To All-Time Highs In 2022?

byHenry Khederian
February 5, 2022 12:09 pm
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Do you believe Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will get back to all-time highs in 2022?

  • Yes, Dogecoin will reach $0.70 again in 2022: 70.3%
  • No, Dogecoin won’t reach $0.70 again in 2022: 29.7%

Dogecoin, the world's first and still leading memecoin — is continuing to break records, and as the popularity of Doge continues to grow, the crypto is now overflowing to other blockchains.

Our Benzinga team reported earlier this week that blockchain data provided by Messari shows that there are currently about 4.8 million Dogecoin addresses… Read More

Dogecoin is trading at $0.1463 Saturday morning and, along with the broader cryptocurrency market, lower by 13.5% over the past month.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

