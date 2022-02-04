Cryptocurrency XRP Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, XRP’s (CRYPTO: XRP) price rose 5.82% to $0.64. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $0.60 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $3.40.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

XRP’s trading volume has climbed 3.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.19%. This brings the circulating supply to 47.83 billion, which makes up an estimated 47.83% of its max supply of 100.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for XRP is #8 at 30.55 billion.

Where Can You Buy XRP?

If you are interested in purchasing XRP or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.