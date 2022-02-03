Immutable X, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: IMX) is up 25.61% at $3.81. Immutable X’s current trading volume totals $209.55 million, a 191.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $IMX’s estimated market cap is $857,808,637.00. 225,684,001.00 2,000,000,000.00 Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 7.77% to $124.27. Quant’s current trading volume totals $150.50 million, a 176.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,668,403,104.00.

(CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 7.77% to $124.27. Quant’s current trading volume totals $150.50 million, a 176.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,668,403,104.00. 13,413,953.47 14,612,493.00 Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) rose 2.18% to $3.87 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $401.21 million, which is 69.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,391,178,686.00.

LOSERS

(CRYPTO: KCS) decreased by 4.13% to $17.52 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 11.28 million, which is 61.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,338,554,227.00. 76,429,661.00 Not Available NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) decreased by 4.04% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 19.23 million, which is 68.76% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $907,375,352.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: XEM) decreased by 4.04% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 19.23 million, which is 68.76% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $907,375,352.00 as of today. 8,999,999,999.00 Not Available Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) decreased by 3.96% to $1.03 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $857.77 million, a 53.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 33,134,313,390.00.

(CRYPTO: ADA) decreased by 3.96% to $1.03 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $857.77 million, a 53.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 33,134,313,390.00. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000.00 TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) declined by 3.64% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 791.93 million, which is 48.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TRX’s estimated market cap is $6,002,649,246.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: TRX) declined by 3.64% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 791.93 million, which is 48.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TRX’s estimated market cap is $6,002,649,246.00 as of today. 101,801,033,107.78 Not Available Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 3.06% to $9.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.13 million, which is 67.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,424,470,235.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: HT) declined by 3.06% to $9.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.13 million, which is 67.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,424,470,235.00 as of today. 156,741,729.25 500,000,000.00 Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) fell 2.82% to $2.61 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 614.42 million, which is 65.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,947,033,564.00.

(CRYPTO: MANA) fell 2.82% to $2.61 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 614.42 million, which is 65.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,947,033,564.00. 1,515,080,613.17 2,193,859,227.32 BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) fell 2.32% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 396.24 thousand, which is 99.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,012,628,707.00.

