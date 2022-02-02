Dogecoin Lying Flat Today But Can The Buzz Around Another NASCAR Appearance This?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 2, 2022 6:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Lying Flat Today But Can The Buzz Around Another NASCAR Appearance This?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded flat early Thursday morning as major peers of the meme cryptocurrency shed their gains.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 0.2%
24-hour against Bitcoin 0.03%
24-hour against Ethereum 2.4%
7-day 0.7%
30-day -30.2%
            

YTD performance

            

 -29.4%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It’s Moving? The broader market declined Thursday morning as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 7.2% to $1.6 trillion.

DOGE was among the most discussed coins on Twitter. It attracted 1,130 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most discussed coins Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Fantom attracted 8,843, 5,242, and 2,212 tweets, respectively. 

Earlier on Tuesday, DOGE along with other major coins rose as the dollar index took a fall. Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe attributed the fall in the index tracking the greenback as the “only reason that Bitcoin is showing some strength.”

Dogecoin Chatter: On Tuesday automotive parts store Springrates asked its Twitter followers if the DOGE car should make a comeback in a poll. An overwhelming 88.7% of the 1,943 votes at press time were in favor.

Notably, the DOGE Car made an appearance last year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and was driven by Stefan Parsons

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus tweeted in response to the Springrates poll asking people to let the sponsors know if they want to see the DOGE Car at NASCAR again. 

Read Next: How China's State Broadcaster Unwittingly Sent This Dogecoin Knockoff Higher By 2400% On Lunar New Year's Eve

Photo: Jose Rodrigo Safdiye/Benzinga

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Moves Higher: Will This Plan To Make The Crypto Trend On Feb. 17 Prove The Next Positive Catalyst?

Dogecoin Moves Higher: Will This Plan To Make The Crypto Trend On Feb. 17 Prove The Next Positive Catalyst?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded higher amid a campaign to get the hashtag “Dogecoin” trending on Twitter later this month. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Go Flat, Altcoins Disappoint — How Fears Of Rising Inflation Spell Trouble For Crypto

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Go Flat, Altcoins Disappoint — How Fears Of Rising Inflation Spell Trouble For Crypto

Bitcoin traded largely flat on Thursday evening while altcoins dipped as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose by 0.6% to $1.8 trillion. read more
This P2E Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Over 400% Today

This P2E Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Over 400% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded muted on Thursday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies. read more
Dogecoin Continues Crashing — But Its Meme-Impact On The Crypto Space Is Becoming More Visible

Dogecoin Continues Crashing — But Its Meme-Impact On The Crypto Space Is Becoming More Visible

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded lower early Thursday morning as the cryptocurrency markets remained downbeat.  read more