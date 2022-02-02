Dogecoin Lying Flat Today But Can The Buzz Around Another NASCAR Appearance This?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded flat early Thursday morning as major peers of the meme cryptocurrency shed their gains.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 0.2% 24-hour against Bitcoin 0.03% 24-hour against Ethereum 2.4% 7-day 0.7% 30-day -30.2% YTD performance -29.4%

Why It’s Moving? The broader market declined Thursday morning as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 7.2% to $1.6 trillion.

DOGE was among the most discussed coins on Twitter. It attracted 1,130 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most discussed coins Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Fantom attracted 8,843, 5,242, and 2,212 tweets, respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, DOGE along with other major coins rose as the dollar index took a fall. Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe attributed the fall in the index tracking the greenback as the “only reason that Bitcoin is showing some strength.”

Dogecoin Chatter: On Tuesday automotive parts store Springrates asked its Twitter followers if the DOGE car should make a comeback in a poll. An overwhelming 88.7% of the 1,943 votes at press time were in favor.

Notably, the DOGE Car made an appearance last year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and was driven by Stefan Parsons.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus tweeted in response to the Springrates poll asking people to let the sponsors know if they want to see the DOGE Car at NASCAR again.

Photo: Jose Rodrigo Safdiye/Benzinga