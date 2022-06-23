This Aluminum Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, AMD, Starbucks, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Ford

Alcoa Corp AA might not have been the talk among financial news outlets over the past year, but bullish traders and investors didn’t need the support.

Since June 2021, Alcoa stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular electric vehicle, tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc TSLA, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Ford Motor Company F.

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company with operations including bauxite mining alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. Alcoa sells aluminum products to customers in the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire and other industrial markets.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Alcoa’s profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2021 to the present:

Tesla is up from $656.57 to $690.17 for a return of 5.11%

AMD is down from $83.82 to $80.65 for a return of -3.78%

Starbucks is down from $111.65 to $74.14 for a return of -33.54%

Apple is up from $133.70 to $136.43 for a return of 2.04%

Microsoft is down from $265.27 to $256.13 for a return of -3.45%

Amazon is down from $175.19 to $110.05 for a return of -37.18%

Ford is down from $15.42 to $11.29 for a return of -26.78%

And finally, Alcoa is up from $35.04 to $45.57 for a return of 30.01%

Photo: by Anrita1705 from Pixabay