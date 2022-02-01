Did Indian Government Just Give A Nod To Cryptocurrencies? What You Should Know About This Key Event

byNeer Varshney
February 1, 2022 2:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Did Indian Government Just Give A Nod To Cryptocurrencies? What You Should Know About This Key Event

Cryptocurrencies found a key mention in the Union Budget of India for 2022-23 — a highly-followed event where the country’s central government lays out its financial plan for the next fiscal year.

India’s Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman announced during her budget speech that the government plans to tax gains made through cryptocurrencies at 30% — ending years-long speculation and essentially giving a regulatory nod to virtual assets.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

The news has received mixed reviews from experts and the cryptocurrency community in India — with some celebrating the regulatory recognition while others lamenting the high amount of tax imposed.

Sitharaman separately said that the country’s central bank — the Reserve Bank of India — is planning to introduce a digital currency, based on blockchain technology, in the fiscal year 2022-23. The finance minister said the move would pave the way for cheaper and more efficient management of money.

Central bank digital currencies — or CBDCs — are highly controversial and frequently criticized by cryptocurrency experts such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull Nic Carter, who raise concerns that privacy and transactional freedom with such currencies would be even lower than cash — let alone cryptocurrencies.

Here's how some of the top cryptocurrencies traded in the aftermath of the news:

Cryptocurrency Price Action (24 hour)
Bitcoin +3.73%
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) +8.74%
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +4.3%
India-based Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) +6.5%

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Sells $21M In PayPal Amid Stock Crash — Loads Up Heavily In This Fintech Rival

Cathie Wood Sells $21M In PayPal Amid Stock Crash — Loads Up Heavily In This Fintech Rival

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday rushed to cut most of its exposure in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) after the fintech company abandoned an ambitious growth plan that it put in place last year and snapped up shares in fintech rival Block I read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Inflict Pain On Investors — Data Shows Short-Term Investors Are Panic Selling While Whales Pile Up

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Inflict Pain On Investors — Data Shows Short-Term Investors Are Panic Selling While Whales Pile Up

Major coins were seen trading in negative territory Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 4% to $1.8 trillion.                                                                          read more
US Bitcoin Owners Plan To 'Buy The Dip,' Expect Apex Crypto's Price To Hit This Level Within 6 Months: Survey

US Bitcoin Owners Plan To 'Buy The Dip,' Expect Apex Crypto's Price To Hit This Level Within 6 Months: Survey

The recent fall in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has not dampened the enthusiasm of U.S. cryptocurrency owners and the majority of them plan to “buy the dip,” a survey has shown. read more
Jack Dorsey Says Facebook Made A Mistake By Working On Diem — Should Have Focused On Bitcoin Instead

Jack Dorsey Says Facebook Made A Mistake By Working On Diem — Should Have Focused On Bitcoin Instead

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) founder Jack Dorsey said that Facebook Inc., now rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc. read more