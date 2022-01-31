Cardano Vs. XRP: Over 60% Choose This One For A $1,000 Investment Right Now

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 to invest, would you put it on Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) or Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) right now?

Cardano: 64.5%

Ripple (XRP): 35.5%

See Also: How To Buy Cardano

Cardano, known in part for its eco-friendly proof of stake (PoS) consensus model, was up 1.75% to $1.05 at press time. The Charles Hoskinson-developed crypto has fallen by around 20% over the past month, amid a broader crypto market pullback.

Ripple is trading at $0.61 Monday afternoon and, like Cardano, sharply lower by 27% over the past month.

For the uninitiated, Ripple is a semi-decentralized payment protocol to be used by major banking institutions. Ripple operates RippleNet, a real-time gross settlement system that enables instant monetary transfers… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.