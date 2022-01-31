TikTok Influencer Buys Meal With Shiba Inu, But Would You Pay 158K SHIB For This?

Fans of major memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have started to conquer the physical world, with at least one brick-and-mortar business now accepting the crypto for food.

What Happened: Any respectable currency needs to be able to at least provide for one's most basic necessities such as food, and fortunately Shiba Inu can now be used to acquire this essential substance for survival. A recent TikTok video, by Brazilian investment influencer Erick Roch, showed him purchasing food at a beach hut that accepted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Shiba Inu. He chose the latter option.

Roch paid 158,000 SHIB for his food, and claimed to be as surprised as his viewers that the hut accepted crypto.

Using the Shiba Inu as a means of payment is a hard sell, especially considering its past growth. According to late 2021 analysis, an investment of just $15 in Shiba Inu on the day of its launch would have later been worth over $1.3 million.

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00002142 after seeing its price fall by about 0.91% over the last 24 hours.