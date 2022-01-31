TikTok Influencer Buys Meal With Shiba Inu, But Would You Pay 158K SHIB For This?

byAdrian Zmudzinski
January 31, 2022 2:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
TikTok Influencer Buys Meal With Shiba Inu, But Would You Pay 158K SHIB For This?

Fans of major memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have started to conquer the physical world, with at least one brick-and-mortar business now accepting the crypto for food.

What Happened: Any respectable currency needs to be able to at least provide for one's most basic necessities such as food, and fortunately Shiba Inu can now be used to acquire this essential substance for survival. A recent TikTok video, by Brazilian investment influencer Erick Roch, showed him purchasing food at a beach hut that accepted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Shiba Inu. He chose the latter option.

@erick_srocha Paguei $158 mil em criptomoedas##cripto#criptomoedas #bitcoinbrasil #nft ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依

See Also: IS SHIBA INU DEAD?

Roch paid 158,000 SHIB for his food, and claimed to be as surprised as his viewers that the hut accepted crypto.

Using the Shiba Inu as a means of payment is a hard sell, especially considering its past growth. According to late 2021 analysis, an investment of just $15 in Shiba Inu on the day of its launch would have later been worth over $1.3 million.

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00002142 after seeing its price fall by about 0.91% over the last 24 hours.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

El Salvador's President Predicts 'Gigantic Price Increase' For Bitcoin

El Salvador's President Predicts 'Gigantic Price Increase' For Bitcoin

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is pointing out how limited Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) supply really is, suggesting that it will inevitably lead to a drastic increase in its price over time. read more
Biden Moves To Regulate Bitcoin

Biden Moves To Regulate Bitcoin

By Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $28M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $28M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $28,300,355 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1qm34lsc65zpw79lxes69zkqmk6ee3ewf0j77s3h read more