Why People Are Bullish On ADAX: The New Cardano DEX

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

New and experienced crypto traders alike are quickly recognizing the many advantages of DEXs over traditional exchanges. However, the majority of these exchanges are still in their infancy, and as a result, suffer from a number of shortcomings.

The biggest issue is liquidity. Most DEXs only have a limited number of users, which results in orders being filled at much higher prices than would be the case on a traditional exchange. This can be a major deterrent for traders who are looking to buy and sell tokens at the best possible price.

Another issue is security. Many DEXs are still not as secure as they should be, and as a result, traders are often reluctant to store their funds on these exchanges.

ADAX is a just-launched DEX built on the Cardano blockchain, which apart from being one of the most secure and scalable blockchains in existence, is also based on Proof of Stake consensus. This gives ADAX a huge advantage over other DEXs, as it allows for fast, low-cost transactions on a platform that is censorship-resistant.

Another key feature of ADAX is its order-book model. This means that there is no need for custody of funds, as trades are executed directly between buyers and sellers.

The team at ADAX has spent countless hours perfecting the user experience on the exchange. It is both intuitive and frictionless, making it easy for beginners to get started while still providing all the features advanced traders need.

Further, ADAX is building out a strong base of partnerships. For one, their partnership with BlackDragon, a crypto investment platform, gives users novel investment opportunities, and their partnership with Charli3, a decentralized oracle, ensures fair pricing data. Moreover, their wallet partnerships enable a growing list of options for users to store and use their crypto.

What about Ethereum DEXs?

Ethereum is the most well-known smart contract platform, home to countless Dapps and even many DEXs. The problem is that Ethereum was never intended for high-frequency trading and low-latency order book models. As a result, the network often struggles to process large numbers of transactions, resulting in congestion and high transaction costs.

ADAX is built on the Cardano blockchain, which enables high-frequency trading and low-latency order book models. As a result, their exchange can process orders much more quickly and cheaply than Ethereum-based DEXs.

Currently, the average transaction fee on Cardano is just around $0.34, or one hundred times less than on Ethereum. This makes ADAX a far more affordable and practical option for high-frequency traders. Additionally, Cardano’s future Hydra upgrade could enable the chain to reach a stunning 1 million transactions per second.

Ultimately, traders are bullish on ADAX for good reasons: It’s a secure, scalable, and fast DEX that we’ll be sure to keep an eye on as well.

