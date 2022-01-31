Healthcare Company Uses Blockchain Technology To Fight Counterfeit Medicines

byWahid Pessarlay
January 31, 2022 9:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Healthcare Company Uses Blockchain Technology To Fight Counterfeit Medicines

A Singaporean healthcare company has created a blockchain-based application to prevent the consumption of counterfeit medicine and vaccine.

What happened: According to a BeInCrypto report, Zuellig Pharma recently launched an anti-counterfeit application called eZTracker for the iOS and Android platforms. The app confirms the authenticity of medicines and vaccines using a QR code scanner.

eZTracker features a simple user interface and also tracks the expiration dates and storing temperature of medicines. This could prevent “expired or improperly stored” Covid-19 vaccines from being used.

“For products registered with eZTracker and depending on the needs of our pharma principals, patients can scan the 2D data matrix on the product packaging to verify key product information like expiry date, temperature, and provenance through its app powered by blockchain,”  said Daniel Laverick, Vice President and Head of Digital and Data solutions at the company.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

The United Nations Drugs and Crimes office reports that each year $520 million to $2.6 billion are spent on counterfeit medicines in Southeast Asia. Additionally, Zuellig Pharma says investigating the legitimacy of medical products can be time-consuming, and the related data can be processed more quickly with eZTracker.

On January 12, a private clinic in Hong Kong injected patients with 36 expired vaccines, which resulted in two people reporting gastrointestinal pain. This is only one of the cases of counterfeit medicine resulting in harm to patients that eZTracker has been created to help prevent.

Photo: Courtesy of IBM Research on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Health Care Markets General

Related Articles

Former Bank Of Japan Official Says CBDC Is A Threat To Country's Financial Stability

Former Bank Of Japan Official Says CBDC Is A Threat To Country's Financial Stability

Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) former head of financial settlements has changed his mind about creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC). read more
Crypto Experts On The Best Coins To Hold In A Bear Market

Crypto Experts On The Best Coins To Hold In A Bear Market

A panel of cryptocurrency experts told Finder what their top cryptocurrency choices would be in a prolonged bear market. read more
Google Set To Supercharge Chromebooks With Powerful Gaming Features

Google Set To Supercharge Chromebooks With Powerful Gaming Features

Chrome OS — the operative system developed by Google's parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) — is seeking to expand its targeted market segments even further with features aiming to enable read more
$1B Worth Of Ethereum Burned In 30 Days; 95% Net Reduction Makes It 'Hardest Money In The World'

$1B Worth Of Ethereum Burned In 30 Days; 95% Net Reduction Makes It 'Hardest Money In The World'

In the last 30 days, $1 billion worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been “burned” or removed from circulation forever. read more