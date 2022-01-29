Will Ethereum Reach $10K Before Dogecoin Hits $1? Over 60% Say...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency trading and investing: Which will happen first, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at $10,000 or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) at $1?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Ethereum will reach $10,000 first: 39.8%

Dogecoin will reach $1 first: 60.2%

Is Ethereum a Good Investment in 2022?

Ether has long been competing with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for the top spot as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization since its release in 2015 and came close to overtaking Bitcoin in February 2018.

For the uninitiated, Bitcoin and Ethereum have completely different use cases. Bitcoin acts as a store of value, similarly to gold. Ether acts as a store of value too, although the Ethereum Virtual Machine also enables a host of innovative applications such as DeFi, NFTs and the metaverse… Read More

Price Action: At press time, Ethereum is trading at $2,566.30, up over 4% in 24 hours. Ethereum is otherwise trading lower by 32.8% over the past month.

Dogecoin is trading flat at $0.142 Saturday. Dogecoin is lower by 17.6% over the past month, in sympathy with the broader crypto market.

As avid followers of Dogecoin are well aware, the Shiba Inu-themed coin wasn’t without some drama this past week. Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) said it will accept Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment — but with a "condition."… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.