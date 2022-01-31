Google Set To Supercharge Chromebooks With Powerful Gaming Features

byAdrian Zmudzinski
January 31, 2022 9:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Google Set To Supercharge Chromebooks With Powerful Gaming Features

Chrome OS — the operative system developed by Google's parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) — is seeking to expand its targeted market segments even further with features aiming to enable gaming on Chromebooks.

What Happened: Changes made to the Chrome OS source code pointed out in a recent 9to5Google article hint at a future release of specific Chromebook models featuring exclusive support for RGB keyboards (a feature popular among gaming devices), specifically models with codenames like VellTaniks, and Ripple.

Per the report, Vell is a gaming machine developed by Quanta, Taniks is a clamshell built by Lenovo's subsidiary LCFC and Ripple is a 2-in-1 machine featuring an RGB keyboard.

See Also: BEST VIDEO GAME STOCKS

Since there is virtually no Chrome OS support for games, Alphabet is reportedly also working on Borealis: a virtualization software that would allow running Linux-compatible titles on its devices.

The list of games that support Linux kernel-based operative systems is surprisingly long, thanks to Valve's Linux-based SteamOS operative system pressuring developers, among other factors.

Furthermore, Alphabet is also running its own Stadia gaming service that lets users stream games that use its servers to do the heavy lifting. This is particularly important to allow newer games to be played on Chromebooks, especially considering that there is limited availability when it comes to graphics processing power on such devices.

This may very well also be a new way to push Stadia, considering that the service has struggled to succeed and was widely described as a failure on Alphabet's part. Although it now appears the tech giant has yet to give up on this project.

Photo: Courtesy of Luis Roca on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Why Is Ripple's XRP Cryptocurrency Shooting Up Today?

Why Is Ripple's XRP Cryptocurrency Shooting Up Today?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) traded nearly 20% higher early Tuesday thanks to positive sentiment surrounding a court case involving Ripple Inc, the company associated with the token. read more
Shiba Inu Wins Back-to-Back Listings In Brazil; One Of Nation's Top Crypto Exchanges To List The Meme Token Next Week

Shiba Inu Wins Back-to-Back Listings In Brazil; One Of Nation's Top Crypto Exchanges To List The Meme Token Next Week

Cryptocurrencies have staged a cautious recovery in recent sessions, but these digital currencies are not out of the woods yet. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which bounced back nicely in a recent reversal, could get a lift in the near term from a positive catalyst. read more
Someone Just Sent 1,000 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Someone Just Sent 1,000 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $44,043,697 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS read more
Ex-Forbes Contributor, TikTok Influencer Charged In $3.6B Stolen Bitcoin Case Goes Viral

Ex-Forbes Contributor, TikTok Influencer Charged In $3.6B Stolen Bitcoin Case Goes Viral

On Feb. 8, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein for an alleged conspiracy to launder 120,000 BTC stolen from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016. read more