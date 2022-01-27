Anonymous Ethereum Wallets Can Now Send Instant Messages

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 27, 2022 9:06 am
Block explorer Etherscan has released an instant messaging service for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets to communicate.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Etherscan unveiled the new messaging service called “Blockscan Chat” and Twitter users were quick to highlight a number of interesting use-cases for the messenger.

“We can chat to make a good deal for certain NFTs holders without diving into Discord, Twitter, Telegram,” commented one user.

According to another user “bdmartino,” the Blockscan Chat might even become more important than block explorer Etherscan.

Although the messenger is still in beta testing, it has been directly integrated with Etherscan’s UI giving it the added advantage of having access to its desired target audience from Etherscan’s existing traffic.

If NFT buyers and sellers could communicate with each other directly to negotiate the price of a sale, decentralized marketplaces with fees could become less popular.

Another important use case for the service would be a way to communicate with an address that has stolen funds from a protocol.

Last year, the infamous Poly Network hacker stole $610 million of user funds only to return the entire sum just days later. Poly Network and the hacker were able to communicate through a series of encrypted Ethereum transactions.

Photo by shutter_speed on Unsplash.

