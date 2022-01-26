This Wallet Just Transferred $50M Worth Of ETH

byBenzinga Insights
January 26, 2022 12:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Wallet Just Transferred $50M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $50,136,745 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x1149e9143c407f3be1df24c463e48963c6de1715

$50 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x27e9f4748a2eb776be193a1f7dec2bb6daafe9cf

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 88,612 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is up 6% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $152M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $152M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $152,216,772 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 0x3507e4978e0eb83315d20df86ca0b976c0e40ccb. read more
Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $20M Worth of ETH Onto Binance

Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $20M Worth of ETH Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $20,857,111 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 0x3507e4978e0eb83315d20df86ca0b976c0e40ccb. read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $21M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $21M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $21,079,838 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 0x85ba79273d64f5cfc113f2c7b2da60f584fdf032. read more
Someone Just Sent $71M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $71M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $71,579,240 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xca436e14855323927d6e6264470ded36455fc8bd read more