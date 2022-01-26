Are Investors Missing Out On Overlooked Blockchain Stocks?

byJad Malaeb
January 26, 2022 8:57 am
Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash

In a storm of change, 2021 ushered blockchain technology from a shroud of mystery into the mainstream.

A couple of large-profile incidents brought about this transition.

First, the Staples Center, home to the Los Angeles Lakers, announced a name change to Crypto.com Arena. The Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com spent $700 million to rename the iconic stadium – a move that placed it on news outlets all around the world.

Between the tumultuous movement of cryptocurrency titans Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (Crypto: ETH) and the rise of multi-million dollar non-fungible tokens (NFTs) artwork, Wall Street pushed blockchain further into the public’s eye, announcing that it has hired over 1,000 cryptocurrency traders and offered them 50% to 60% pay raises to accept the job.

As a smaller digital miner and blockchain innovator, Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE:BTC) (OTC markets: BTCWF) could be an example of an overlooked company.

Bites by the Numbers: 

  • Bluesky launched BlueskyINTEL – a blockchain intelligence service that bridges the information and solutions gap between blockchain experts, solution providers, and businesses.
  • Bluesky received $2.4 million of mining equipment and has put these machines to work. 
  • Going into the new year, Bluesky announced an oversubscribed private placement raise that yielded $2,860,750 CAD in total gross proceeds. 
  • Bluesky’s Q3 results showed a 428% increase in total gross revenue, taking the company’s mining profits up from $198,264 CAD in Q3 of 2020 to $1,047,909 CAD in Q3 of 2021. 
  • Bluesky achieved a corporate record of $1,044,000 CAD worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum mined in Q3 of 2021. 

Old-schoolers miners such as Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are still the biggest players, but some may find that companies such as Bluesky provide a refreshing new outlet into the blockchain world.

Click here to learn more.

Cryptocurrency Small Cap Markets

