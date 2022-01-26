Are Investors Missing Out On Overlooked Blockchain Stocks?

Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In a storm of change, 2021 ushered blockchain technology from a shroud of mystery into the mainstream.

A couple of large-profile incidents brought about this transition.

First, the Staples Center, home to the Los Angeles Lakers, announced a name change to Crypto.com Arena. The Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com spent $700 million to rename the iconic stadium – a move that placed it on news outlets all around the world.

Between the tumultuous movement of cryptocurrency titans Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (Crypto: ETH) and the rise of multi-million dollar non-fungible tokens (NFTs) artwork, Wall Street pushed blockchain further into the public’s eye, announcing that it has hired over 1,000 cryptocurrency traders and offered them 50% to 60% pay raises to accept the job.

As a smaller digital miner and blockchain innovator, Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE:BTC) (OTC markets: BTCWF) could be an example of an overlooked company.

Bites by the Numbers:

Bluesky launched BlueskyINTEL – a blockchain intelligence service that bridges the information and solutions gap between blockchain experts, solution providers, and businesses.

Bluesky received $2.4 million of mining equipment and has put these machines to work.

Going into the new year, Bluesky announced an oversubscribed private placement raise that yielded $2,860,750 CAD in total gross proceeds.

Bluesky’s Q3 results showed a 428% increase in total gross revenue, taking the company’s mining profits up from $198,264 CAD in Q3 of 2020 to $1,047,909 CAD in Q3 of 2021.

Bluesky achieved a corporate record of $1,044,000 CAD worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum mined in Q3 of 2021.

Old-schoolers miners such as Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are still the biggest players, but some may find that companies such as Bluesky provide a refreshing new outlet into the blockchain world.

Click here to learn more.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.