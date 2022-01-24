DarleyGo Announces NFT Sale on Magic Eden

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

While NFTs have certainly dominated the art space in the last few years, the gaming space has also felt its impact. The ability of NFTs to facilitate the transfer of various assets means that they are perfect for gameplay that involves characters, rewards, and so on.

As such, we’ve seen a massive influx of NFT-based games in the last few years and it seems we are just starting. One of the latest of these comes from DarleyGo, a horse racing GameFi offering that uses NFTs heavily as not only in-game assets but as the horses used to race themselves. Now, DarleyGo has announced an incoming NFT sale that will take place on Magic Eden on 23 January 2022, 12 pm UTC.

The Incoming NFT Sale

As per the official announcement, DarleyGo will be selling its NFTs on Magic Eden on January 23, 2022, at 12:00 pm UTC. In total, 3,800 Genesis cards will be up for sale.

Genesis Card is a premium Card for early DarleyGoers, where holders will be able to redeem 1 Genesis NFT horse per card (Blind Box Style) before the game launch, and enjoy many exclusive perks as early DarleyGoers.

The Era of NFT Gaming

From all indications, the NFT gaming space is gearing up to be a varied and exciting one with all sorts of offerings. As DarleyGo shows, the space will also prioritize community and make sure that its top supporters are carried along for the ride.

Games and gaming have been, for decades, an indicator of not just cultural shifts but technological innovations as well. The rise in NFT games shows that not only can blockchain become a permanent part of our world but it has immense potential for community building and entertainment.

