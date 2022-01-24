DarleyGo Announces NFT Sale on Magic Eden

byNavid Ladani
January 24, 2022 7:56 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DarleyGo Announces NFT Sale on Magic Eden

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

While NFTs have certainly dominated the art space in the last few years, the gaming space has also felt its impact. The ability of NFTs to facilitate the transfer of various assets means that they are perfect for gameplay that involves characters, rewards, and so on.

As such, we’ve seen a massive influx of NFT-based games in the last few years and it seems we are just starting. One of the latest of these comes from DarleyGo, a horse racing GameFi offering that uses NFTs heavily as not only in-game assets but as the horses used to race themselves. Now, DarleyGo has announced an incoming NFT sale that will take place on Magic Eden on 23 January 2022, 12 pm UTC.

The Incoming NFT Sale

As per the official announcement, DarleyGo will be selling its NFTs on Magic Eden on January 23, 2022, at 12:00 pm UTC. In total, 3,800 Genesis cards will be up for sale.

Genesis Card is a premium Card for early DarleyGoers, where holders will be able to redeem 1 Genesis NFT horse per card (Blind Box Style) before the game launch, and enjoy many exclusive perks as early DarleyGoers.

The Era of NFT Gaming 

From all indications, the NFT gaming space is gearing up to be a varied and exciting one with all sorts of offerings. As DarleyGo shows, the space will also prioritize community and make sure that its top supporters are carried along for the ride. 

Games and gaming have been, for decades, an indicator of not just cultural shifts but technological innovations as well. The rise in NFT games shows that not only can blockchain become a permanent part of our world but it has immense potential for community building and entertainment.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Is This Altcoin About To Dominate The NFT Market?

Is This Altcoin About To Dominate The NFT Market?

Image provided by Masterworks This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more
3 Unconventional Ways To Invest In NFTs In 2022

3 Unconventional Ways To Invest In NFTs In 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. read more
Real Estate's Been Selling For Over 37% Over Asking Price… But How Long Can It Last?

Real Estate's Been Selling For Over 37% Over Asking Price… But How Long Can It Last?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more
The Ultra-Rich Are Buying NFT's For $11,754,000. Here's What You Need to Know as an Investor.

The Ultra-Rich Are Buying NFT's For $11,754,000. Here's What You Need to Know as an Investor.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Pak’s “The Merge” sold for $91.8 million. Beeple’s The First 5000 Days for $69 million. And CryptoPunk #7523 brought in a staggering $11.8 million. read more