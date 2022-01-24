Bitcoin's Daily RSI Lowest Since COVID Crash: Does That Confirm The Bottom?

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 24, 2022 8:26 am
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) appear to be significantly “oversold” according to technical analysts.

What Happened: Bitcoin’s daily RSI (Relative Strength Index) has hit the lowest level since the “covid crash” of March 2020.

The Relative Strength Index is typically used by traders to assess the price momentum of a stock or other security. When the RSI readings fall below 30, it implies that the underlying asset is oversold.

While some market participants suggested that historical price patterns indicate that a more positive uptrend could be around the corner for Bitcoin, others have cautioned against interpreting the sign as a price bottom.

“Buying when oversold works in a bull market but not in bear. Same goes for the fear and greed index. We'll be having some boring weeks in crypto until we finally move up,” commented another Twitter user.

Price Action: As of Monday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $33,471.58, down 6.39% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $2,212.48, down 11.29% over the same period. The overall crypto market saw a 8.39% decrease in the last day and was valued at $1.5 trillion at press time.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr

