Intel Will Be Manufacturing An Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Chip: Report

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 19, 2022 8:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Intel Will Be Manufacturing An Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Chip: Report

The world’s largest microchip manufacturer Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) plans to unveil an energy-efficient Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining chip.

What Happened: Intel intends to enter the Bitcoin-mining hardware business with its new “Bonanza Mine” processor, according to a report from Tom’s Hardware.

The company is expected to unveil more details about the chip with a presentation at the ISCC conference this year.

Intel included the Bonanza Mine Bitcoin mining chip in its list of ‘Highlighted Chip Releases’ and described it as an “ultra-low-voltage energy-efficient” Bitcoin mining ASIC.

"Intel has done design work around SHA 256 optimized ASICs for several years, beginning with pathfinding work done in Intel Labs. We will share more details in the future," an Intel spokesperson told Tom’s Hardware.

Also Read: 9 Star Athletes Who Take Salary & Endorsement Money In Bitcoin: Aaron Rodgers, Klay Thompson And More

Why It Matters: The massive demand for Bitcoin mining hardware and the shortage of microchips worldwide has led numerous companies to see an opportunity in ASIC (application-specific integrated circuits) manufacturing.

Earlier this month, Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc (NASDAQ:SQ) revealed it was looking into building its own Bitcoin mining microchip.

“Bitcoin mining should be as easy as plugging a rig into a power source,” Dorsey said on the subject.

Price Action: Intel shares closed 1.69% lower at $54.76 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up 1.24% in the last 24 hours, trading at $42,149.32.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

DOGE DeFi: Dogecoin Pool On THORChain Sees $3.8M Liquidity In A Single Day

DOGE DeFi: Dogecoin Pool On THORChain Sees $3.8M Liquidity In A Single Day

Users can now earn DeFi yields on their Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) holdings by depositing their assets on THORChain’s (CRYPTO: RUNE) decentralized liquidity network. read more
Looking for a Market To Sell Your Products? Ethair Market's Beta Is Now Open For Purchasing

Looking for a Market To Sell Your Products? Ethair Market's Beta Is Now Open For Purchasing

Photo by Executium on Unsplash read more
Is Bitcoin Staring At A 'Big Liquidation Candle' Or A Rebound? Here's What Experts Are Saying

Is Bitcoin Staring At A 'Big Liquidation Candle' Or A Rebound? Here's What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) retreated below the $42,000 range Tuesday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Cathie Wood Loads Up In This Crypto Stock As It Crashes 25% On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood Loads Up In This Crypto Stock As It Crashes 25% On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Tuesday raised its exposure in Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) on the day shares of the cryptocurrency bank plummeted after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly results on higher expenses. read more