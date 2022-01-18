Dogecoin To $1, Cardano Surge, Starbucks China Deal, Tesla Loses Out To Crypto Stock In ARKW, More Vegan Food Options: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. ‘Dogecoin To $1’ Survey: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) gained more than 20% over the last week after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) began to accept the meme cryptocurrency to buy merchandise on its online shop.

A poll conducted by Benzinga this week has revealed 60.3% of the survey respondents believe that Dogecoin — which shot to prominence last year in major part due to endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk — will rise to the $1 level by 2023.

2. Cardano Rivals Ethereum In Transaction Volume: Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) — the Charles Hoskinson-created cryptocurrency — surged 8% over the 24-hour period as of early Tuesday and was the second-most mentioned coin on Twitter.

Hoskinson responded to two separate tweets that noted Cardano was the number two blockchain on Tuesday in terms of 24-hour transaction volumes and that it had similar or higher transaction volume compared to its perceived rival Ethereum in the preceding 24 hours.

3. Starbucks' Partnership With Meituan: Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is expanding its delivery footprint in China by entering into a new partnership with food delivery giant Meituan (OTC:MPNGY).

The Seattle-based coffee chain has utilized Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA) Ele.me as its exclusive delivery partner since 2018.

4. Tesla Loses Top Spot in Ark Investment ETF: For the first time in years, Tesla has fallen to the second spot among the top holdings in one of Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management’s active exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Tesla’s position has been taken by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

5. More Vegan Options By Fast-Food Chains: The soaring demand for plant-based foods has led to fast-food chains such as Yum Brands! Inc.'s (NYSE:YUM) KFC, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (NYSE:QSR) Burger King, and McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) offering vegan food to their customers.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the EV week in review, the nine star athletes who receive a part of their salary in Bitcoin, and whether ‘Silent Sea” will be Netflix Inc.’s (NASADQ:NFLX) next big foreign hit.

“Scream,” which was released by ViacomCBS Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAC) Paramount unit, has dethroned “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to emerge as the top title at the U.S. box office this weekend.