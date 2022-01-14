Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $63M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 12:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $63M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $63,725,434 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase.

The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS.

Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.

The best way to secure Bitcoin is through holding it on a hardware wallet, which can’t be done through holding digital assets on an exchange. Hardware wallets store one’s private keys in an offline device, making it impossible for funds to be hacked via the internet.

According to Glassnode, only 13.44% of the total supply remains liquid across all centralized exchanges.

The removal of BTC from an exchange reduces potential sell side pressure, allowing the price of Bitcoin to increase more easily.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 0% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $127M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $127M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $127,753,634 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $221M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $221M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $221,579,887 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 1KW7xvfUKMD1utAhy9CfJmB3f3MGodapip read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $25M Worth Of BTC Onto Coinbase

This Wallet Just Transferred $25M Worth Of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $25,044,906 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 1Eq3ZvsjWwGRS54uiCinUuFrexQy1b5b2i read more
$22M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

$22M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $22,235,701 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1qfff467l2e05mlju476f86w4w73f78d4z3gpquh read more