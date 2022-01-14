This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 1000% Today Amid Dogecoin's Rise

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as Dogecoin surged and Shiba Inu tumbled, with one coin surging more than 1000%.

What Happened: NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) is up 1095% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000009924 at press time.

The coin — the second-biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies as per CoinMarketCap data — has surged more than 1120% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Floki is the name of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up more than 8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1782 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost almost 6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002992.

Why It Matters: NinjaFloki says it is a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD.

The project behind the token says it is continuing to work on game development and recently shared the first game demo.

