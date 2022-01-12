Solo Bitcoin Miner Beats 1 In 10,000 Odds To Win $260K BTC Block Reward

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 12, 2022 8:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Solo Bitcoin Miner Beats 1 In 10,000 Odds To Win $260K BTC Block Reward

An individual Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner with an incredibly small amount of hash power successfully managed to mine a block of the Bitcoin network and received a 6.25 BTC block reward worth $260,000 at current prices.

What Happened: The block was mined on Jan. 11 at a block height of 718,124 according to data from BTC.com. The miner was an individual with a computing power of just 126 terahashes per second (TH/s) on an individual mining pool operated by CK pool.

To put things into perspective, the chances of successfully mining a block and earning the block reward with such a low amount of hash power is 1 in 10,000 according to Dr. Con Kolivas, the admin of the CK solo mining pool.

Why It Matters: The demand for mining Bitcoin and the increase in global hash power is one of the key reasons that Bitcoin mining is such a capital-intensive, energy-consuming endeavor today.

As the hash rate towards mining Bitcoin increases, so too does the difficulty of solving the cryptographic puzzle required to mine a Bitcoin block. This ensures that the supply schedule of 1 BTC mined every 7-12 minutes remains intact.

The increase in global hash power is also the reason why large Bitcoin miners such as Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) have attempted to increase their own hash rate by acquiring more Bitcoin mining machines.

Last month, Riot Blockchain said it expects to have mining power of 9.0 exhash per second (EH/s) in 2022. Marathon Digital purchased 199,000 miners in December 2021 and expects to increase its hash rate by 600% to 23.3 EH/s by the year 2023.

Related Link: Jack Dorsey's Block To Develop New Bitcoin Mining Microchip

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Jack Dorsey Sets Up Legal Defense Fund To Protect Bitcoin Developers From Litigation Headaches

Jack Dorsey Sets Up Legal Defense Fund To Protect Bitcoin Developers From Litigation Headaches

Block, Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) CEO and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate Jack Dorsey has set up a Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund to provide financial aid to Bitcoin developers in the event that they find themselves on the read more
5 Things You Might Not Know About Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (Including His Lack Of Formal Economic Education)

5 Things You Might Not Know About Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (Including His Lack Of Formal Economic Education)

Since January 2018, Jerome Powell has served as the 16th Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Powell has led the Fed during times of inflation and also during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has led the central bank through some of the most volatile economic events in recent history, including the COVID-19 pandemic. read more
Will Tesla Accept Dogecoin For Vehicles?

Will Tesla Accept Dogecoin For Vehicles?

Tesla (NASDAQ) CEO Elon Musk surprised cryptocurrency enthusiasts and Tesla fans in late 2021 when he announced on Twitter that the electric car company would start accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for some purchases of Tesla merchandise. read more
Are Tesla Rumors Continuing To Keep Dogecoin Buoyant?

Are Tesla Rumors Continuing To Keep Dogecoin Buoyant?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.16% higher at $0.15 over 24 hours, leading up to early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? DOGE has fallen 9.8% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more