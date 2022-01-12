Is the Proof-of-Stake Consensus Mechanism the True Successor to Proof of Work?

Photo by ethmessages on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

As the cryptocurrency market continues its meteoric rise, issues of sustainability are reportedly becoming more pertinent than ever.

In places like Kazakhstan and Iceland, the influx of Bitcoin (BTC) miners from the East has caused a rise in energy consumption so great that it has forced the closure of power plants and created new mandates for the distribution of power. According to a report from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, Bitcoin currently consumes around 110 terawatt-hours per year, roughly equivalent to the annual energy draw of countries like Sweden and Malaysia.

While the carbon emissions from mining are difficult to ascertain, one paper in the journal Joule placed the figure at around 22 to 29 megatons of carbon dioxide, which is roughly the equivalent of the levels produced by Jordan and Sri Lanka. Despite certain diversions into renewable energy sources, most Bitcoin and cryptocurrency miners face intense regulatory attention and criticisms from officials around the world.

As tensions continue to rise, the sustainability crisis creates an opportunity for those knowledgeable about the causes of intense energy consumption in cryptocurrency mining. Whether you are an investor or an entrant like Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT), realizing that the bulk of these issues arise from blockchain consensus mechanisms like Proof of Work and Proof of Stake could provide an edge.

For companies like Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (OTC:BTCWF), a miner of BTC and Ether (ETH), an in-depth understanding of consensus mechanisms has reportedly shaped its attitude toward mining energy consumption. With the use of proprietary hardware optimizations, the company says it achieves reduced power consumption and greater profitability compared to its competitors.

But the question remains: What are these mechanisms, and how do they impact energy and security?

A Brief History of Proof of Work and Proof of Stake

The Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism is the first and most popular version of validating transactions and creating blocks on the blockchain. Pioneered by Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin, the mechanism works by allowing miners to compete against one another through mathematical computations.

To add a block onto the blockchain, users must first solve a mathematical problem associated with the new block. Once a user claims to have solved the problem, other users validate this process, and if the solution is correct, the user receives a monetary reward.

At a time when cryptocurrencies were still largely unknown, this system worked favorably because it was relatively secure and there were few operators on the network. Now, with operators overflowing and sustainability issues on the rise, the process is considered overly arduous and consumes significant energy.

The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism was a proposed solution to these shortcomings. A central idea to the PoS concept is that owners of coins must first offer them up as collateral before they’re allowed to validate blocks. Validators are then randomly selected to validate blocks based on how much they have staked.

The Ethereum network, for example, requires a 32ETH stake before anyone can become a validator. Blocks are validated by more than one validator, and once there’s a consensus, the validators are rewarded by the network, and a block is added. Validators that choose to validate a block that contains inaccurate information are penalized by the confiscation of some of their staked holdings.

PoS is designed to reduce the scalability and environmental sustainability concerns surrounding the PoW protocol. Many consider PoS an energy-friendly alternative to PoW.

Issues With Proof of Stake

The Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism has been dubbed the intellectual successor of Proof of Work, but some overlooked drawbacks to PoS may threaten this designation.

A big argument against the supposed superiority of PoS over PoW is in the former’s dependence on a small number of validators. Because 10 to 20 validators participate in mining new blocks, the system may become centralized, and all the former problems of centralization, including corruption and manipulation, are brought back into the “trustless financial system” that is cryptocurrency.

Additionally, if someone holds one-third or more of the tokens in a PoS system, they are given a higher likelihood to be selected to validate the transaction. This concentrates power in the hands of a select group of individuals, again hinting at centralization issues.

Finally, as a new protocol, the efficacy of PoS as a secure and tamper-resistant protocol is still in question, and the protocol has not been fully tested and proven at scale. Even the Ethereum network, which plans to shift completely into PoS by 2022, is prone to these potential shortcomings.

For operators like BIT Mining Ltd. (NYSE:BTCM) and Blue Sky Digital Assets Corp. (OTC:BTCWF), the PoW protocol remains heavily ingrained in their Bitcoin operations. Time will tell whether and where a true successor to the protocol will emerge.

