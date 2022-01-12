This Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 1400% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose, with one coin surging more than 1400%.

What Happened: Shiba Hunter (CRYPTO: SHUNT) is up 1415% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000005508 at press time.

The coin has gained more than 1380% against Bitcoin and also surged over 1340% against Ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up more than 6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1531 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen almost 5% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002791.

Why It Matters: Shiba Hunter describes itself as an animated character-based game that enables players to earn income while enjoying playing video games. The game is scheduled to launch in February.

The coin, which can be bought via PancakesSap, announced on Twitter that it is newly listed on CoinMarketCap as well as CoinGecko.

