Is Ethereum Seeing A Reversal Again?

byTyler Bundy
January 11, 2022 4:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Ethereum Seeing A Reversal Again?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) shares are trading higher Tuesday as the crypto tries to bounce back after losing much of its value the past couple of weeks. Ethereum has lost more than 20% of its value since Dec. 27, 2021. The crypto has been falling and nears the higher low trendline, an area where it may find support.

Ethereum was up 5.14% at $3,237.41 Tuesday afternoon at publication.

See Related: Ethereum Looks Set For An Imminent Bounce, But This Pattern Suggests More Downside Ahead

Ethereum Daily Chart Analysis

  • Ethereum is seeing a solid green day for the first time since the big drop throughout the past week. This could be a sign that a reversal is coming. If higher lows can begin to form it may show the reversal is confirmed.
  • The crypto trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the crypto is seeing recent bearish sentiment. Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) saw a slight bounce back today and sits at 36 on the indicator. This shows more buyers have moved into the crypto in the past few days although the crypto is still seeing mainly sellers overall.

eth1-11-22.jpg

What’s Next For Ethereum?

Ethereum looks to possibly be reversing and heading back higher toward resistance. If higher lows can form it may start moving back toward the $4,000 resistance level. Bulls are looking to see the higher lows form and for the price to push back above the moving averages. This may bring about bullish sentiment once again and then bulls are looking for the resistance level break. Bears are looking for the reversal to be unable to happen and the price to continue to drop. If the price falls below the higher low trendline, it could show the crypto is starting a long-term downward trend.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Crypto Puppy Wars: Baby Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nip At Breakouts, But Which Will Reign Best Of Breed?

Crypto Puppy Wars: Baby Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nip At Breakouts, But Which Will Reign Best Of Breed?

Baby Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) were both consolidating on Tuesday in an inside bar pattern on the daily chart. read more
19,424 ETH Worth $62M Was Just Burned

19,424 ETH Worth $62M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 19,424.89 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $62,618,845, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($3,223.64), was burned from Ethereum transactions. read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $72M Worth Of ETH

This Wallet Just Transferred $72M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $72,291,651 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x712d0f306956a6a4b4f9319ad9b9de48c5345996 read more