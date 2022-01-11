Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 21.09% to $0.39 over the past 24 hours. Oasis Network’s current trading volume totals $313.80 million, a 155.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,374,260,267.00.

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 607,214,864.02

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 562,388,167,087,717.25

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 20,361,535.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 285,834,667.09

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.56

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) fell 5.13% to $62.54 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $102.81 million, which is 112.27% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CETH’s estimated market cap is $4,310,883,586.00.

Circulating Supply: 68,854,501.37

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 387,111,233.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 316,835,587.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 45,679,198.49

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

