Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 21.09% to $0.39 over the past 24 hours. Oasis Network’s current trading volume totals $313.80 million, a 155.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,374,260,267.00.
Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 16.81% at $16.52. Near’s current trading volume totals $1.24 billion, a 243.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $9,991,600,571.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 607,214,864.02
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) increased by 11.08% to $2.25. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.68 billion, which is 13.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $15,464,082,295.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- SafeMoon [OLD] (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) is up 10.62% at $0.0. SafeMoon [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $628.69 thousand, a 93.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,136,412,372.00.
Circulating Supply: 562,388,167,087,717.25
Max Supply: Not Available
- Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 9.73% at $204.45. Trading volume for this coin is 184.86 million, which is 20.8% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $4,158,810,852.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 20,361,535.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 7.17% at $37.16. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.14 billion, which is 184.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $10,641,697,235.00.
Circulating Supply: 285,834,667.09
Max Supply: Not Available
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 6.3% at $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.51 million, a 2.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,335,860,115.00.
Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.56
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) fell 5.13% to $62.54 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $102.81 million, which is 112.27% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CETH’s estimated market cap is $4,310,883,586.00.
Circulating Supply: 68,854,501.37
Max Supply: Not Available
- Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) fell 1.92% to $4.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $84.32 million, which is 22.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,668,805,871.00.
Circulating Supply: 387,111,233.00
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) declined by 1.86% to $163.99 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $52.60 million, a 9.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $2,191,901,808.00.
Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
- Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.71% to $7.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 64.77 million, which is 38.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,359,176,554.00.
Circulating Supply: 316,835,587.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) decreased by 1.43% to $35.78 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.36 million, which is 4.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $1,639,640,037.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 45,679,198.49
Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) fell 1.26% to $23.67 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 92.59 million, which is 81.31% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $6,216,687,147.00.
Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
Max Supply: Not Available
- BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) fell 1.08% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $247.02 million, a 56.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,292,225,850.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.