Saitama Inu Faces 'Massive Bot Attack' After The Launch Of New SaitaMask Wallet

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 11, 2022 8:25 am
Saitama Inu’s (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) new SaitaMask application reportedly faced a “massive bot attack” following its launch on Sunday.

What Happened: In an update on Twitter, the team behind Saitama Inu said it had restricted the app’s use in order to mitigate the attack on its sign-up API.

Some users reported having their SAITAMA tokens stolen after connecting to the application.

In the last 24 hours, the price of SAITAMA is down by 9.06% and was trading at $0.00000004896 on Tuesday morning. The token’s price has fallen over 35% over the last seven days.

At its peak, SAITAMA traded 186,000% higher than its price at inception. The token has lost 71% since its all-time high of $0.0000002777 in Nov. 16, 2021.

Why It Matters: SAITAMA is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain and joins a number of community-based cryptocurrencies, like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), that aims to change the public perception of meme coins.

The SaitaMask wallet application was launched with the intention of giving its community a more efficient place to store crypto holdings.

Since Saitama was created on May 31, 2021, the crypto has run into a number of issues, with some users alleging that the project has been subject to whale manipulation and incorrect data displayed on platforms such as CoinMarketCap.

Last month, millions of dollars worth of SAITAMA were stolen from crypto exchange BitMart in a hack that saw a total of $200 million stolen.

Related Link: CAN SAITAMA INU REACH $0.01?

Photo: Saitama Inu

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

