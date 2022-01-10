Why GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond And Etsy Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 10, 2022 11:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond And Etsy Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader retail sector, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), are all trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. 

The U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield has continued higher in recent sessions, rising from around the 1.49% level on December 31 to around 1.80% during today's session.

See Also: Why Nike Shares Are Trading Lower Today

This ongoing, sharp rise in US Treasury yields has pressured growth sectors. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

Shares of several companies in the broader retail sector may also be trading lower in sympathy with the overall market, as fears surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant continue.

GameStop shares were otherwise trading higher last week following a Dow Jones report suggesting the company plans to launch a business unit dedicated to NFTs and cryptocurrency.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

UMA 'Decentralized Financial Contracts Platform' Unveiles uSTONKS Token, 'a synthetic that tracks an index consisting of ten stocks that are most commented on r/wallstreetbets'

https://twitter.com/UMAprotocol/status/1356825546835988481 read more
Monday's Market Minute: First Trading Week Of 2021

Monday's Market Minute: First Trading Week Of 2021

Looks like a busy week to begin the year with lots for investors and traders to keep an eye on; let’s take a minute to get ahead of what’s coming our way. read more