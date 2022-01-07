Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) rose 14.13% to $37.88 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $27.25 million, which is 108.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,352,526,983.00.

Circulating Supply: 35,648,060.35

Max Supply: 99,811,080.92

Circulating Supply: 265,204,095.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 285,559,623.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 11,578,931,402.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 63,268,538.31

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 10,517,859.01

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) fell 1.89% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. TerraUSD’s current trading volume totals $372.64 million, a 195.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,277,187,152.00.

Circulating Supply: 10,419,342,742.36

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 47,577,198,013.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,925,575,294.28

Max Supply: 1,925,575,294.28

Circulating Supply: 18,631,599,789.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,948,924.90

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 1,314,694,121.08

Max Supply: Not Available

