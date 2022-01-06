Is Bitcoin Emulating The 'Summer Lull' Or Are There Signs Of A 'Different Path?' Here's What Experts Are Saying

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 6, 2022 5:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Bitcoin Emulating The 'Summer Lull' Or Are There Signs Of A 'Different Path?' Here's What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies fell Wednesday evening amid worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than expected, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the apex cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said on his YouTube Channel that Bitcoin’s current correction is actually a tamer version of the one seen in May last year.

“If we want to continue to compare it to the potential summer lull, then we need to see a bounce and we need to bounce a few thousand dollars in short order, because if we don’t then we’re clearly going on a different path,” Cowen said.

I don’t think we’re going to have a parabolic Q1 or probably Q2 for that matter,” Cowen added.

The analyst feels that like last year, Bitcoin is continuing to test the levels between $30,000 and $60,000 in the beginning part of this year, but $40,000 would be a “pretty big” important level.

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe told his over 549,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin has lost support and could test the $42,000 range.

He noted that some of the altcoins have been testing all-time highs despite a correction for Bitcoin.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Justin Bennett, who has over 96,000 followers on Twitter, noted that Bitcoin has a tendency to dip below liquidation wicks and he sees the $39,000 to $40,000 level as a potential local bottom for the apex cryptocurrency.

Kaleo, a pseudonymous technical analyst who has more than 465,000 followers on Twitter, said he will consider taking a long position in Bitcoin if it reclaims the $50,000 level and be bullish if the cryptocurrency moves quickly to the $58,000 range.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 6.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $43,169.00 at press time.

Read Next: This Nasdaq-Listed Company Will Offer A Bitcoin Dividend

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Kevin O'Leary Predicts NFTs Can Become A Bigger Market Than Bitcoin

Kevin O'Leary Predicts NFTs Can Become A Bigger Market Than Bitcoin

‘Shark Tank’ star and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary has predicted that non fungible tokens (NFTs) could become a bigger market than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the future. read more
Is Kazakhstan Chaos Really What's Leading To Bitcoin Crash?

Is Kazakhstan Chaos Really What's Leading To Bitcoin Crash?

Massive protests in Kazakhstan on Wednesday due to skyrocketing fuel prices impacted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Armed Violence Breaks Out Over Bitcoin In Abkhazia As Illegal Miners Battle Thieves

Armed Violence Breaks Out Over Bitcoin In Abkhazia As Illegal Miners Battle Thieves

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining in Abkhazia, a partially-recognized breakaway republic of Georgia, is shaping up to be a dangerous pursuit. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply As Rate Hikes Coming Sooner Than Expected — But Hodlers Remain Unfazed

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply As Rate Hikes Coming Sooner Than Expected — But Hodlers Remain Unfazed

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins dropped sharply lower Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 5.35% to $2.1 trillion. read more