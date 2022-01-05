Dallas Mavericks New NFTs To Honor Dirk Nowitzki Retirement Night: How You Can Get Free NFTs

The Dallas Mavericks are honoring one of the greatest NBA players of the last 20 years with the jersey retirement of Dirk Nowitzki.

What Happened: Nowitzki, who retired in 2019, will see his #41 jersey retired by the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday. Nowitzki ranks sixth in NBA career points at 31,560 and was a 14 time All-Star. Nowitzki is also the only NBA player to play 21 seasons for the same team.

The ceremony will take place after the Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors in a game that will air on Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) unit ESPN beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Bally Sports Southwest, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), will air the jersey ceremony.

Free NFTs and Giveaways: Wednesday marks the first multi-NFT night for the Mavericks according to team owner Mark Cuban.

“Not only are you getting a Dirk NFT, but we are minting 4 different Dirk Jersey NFTs. They will be limited 6k for 3 of the colors and 2k for one of them,” the MavsNFTs Twitter account shared.

NFTs, minted on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain, will be offered to everyone in attendance at Wednesday’s game.

The Mavericks have given away several player-themed NFTs throughout the season for people who scan their tickets at games. The NFTs are in partnership with Ticketmaster, a unit of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV).

The cheapest priced ticket for Wednesday’s game was $150 at the time of writing. The player NFTs that have been given away during games this season are now on sale, some for thousands of dollars, with the lowest priced at $120.

Photo: Courtesy of Danny Bollinger on Flickr