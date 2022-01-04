10,157 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
January 4, 2022 12:00 pm
10,157 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $468,488,279 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3JWsrMCJraJgffWMgdrTu89ZYJuHWBQ61u

$468 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3DVgxTXiShtiUVgw5uq9C8xE6bZq4bdJHA

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Bitcoin position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of BTC. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Bitcoin down 2% on any given exchange.

Since this transaction wasn’t sent to an exchange, it’s unlikely that this Bitcoin whale is looking for liquidity. Instead, they may be transferring this to a different wallet for security purposes.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 400,077 Bitcoin wallets with over $100,000 in BTC.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 0% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

