Grit Capital Wrapped: 2021 Year In Review

byGRIT Capital
January 4, 2022 10:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Grit Capital Wrapped: 2021 Year In Review

This is a shortened version of the Grit Capital Newsletter. To read full version, subscribe here: https://gritcapital.substack.com/

Grit Capital Wrapped: 

Wow! What a year…

From lockdowns and drawdowns to a crypto boom and the reopening economy, 2021 was another one for the books.

Top Four Themes + Summary

1. Bitcoin, Ethereum & the Metaverse (Web 3.0)

In the first GRIT newsletter ever, I came out of the gate hot and wrote about bitcoin back in November 2020, when Bitcoin was $15,342 on the date of publishing. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTCnow sits atop a mighty throne north of $48,000, representing more than a 3x return on the original investment.

2. Logistics

In early December 2020, I wrote this newsletter about how logistics companies were going to be the big winners. The two stocks I mentioned were Descartes Systems and the REIT WPT. Since that article, Descartes is up 41% while WPT got taken out by Blackstone for a gain of 100% since the date of publishing.

3. Software

One of the most prevalent buzz words over Covid was “Digital Transformation.” Numerous research reports came out that touted 10 years of digital adoption brought forward in the span of 10 months all due to the pandemic.

4. Green Investing: Carbon Credits

This year, in November, we had COP26 which was a much-needed update to the Paris climate meeting all the way back in 2015. The world had to step back and make honest assessments of our current efforts while mapping a feasible path forward that embeds the proper incentive structures for both rational individuals and governments.

Two Over-Hyped Areas I Avoided

1. Hot IPOs

I wrote this piece back in January 2021 about overhyped IPOs. Some of the high-flying IPOs are just a way for the large investment banks to reward their highest commission-paying clients that first-day pop before just blowing out all their shares.

 

Some hot IPOs I avoided last year were Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM). 

2. SPACs

SPACs are wack. There is more and more mounting evidence that way too much of the value in each deal accrues to bankers rather than shareholders of the amalgamated company after the de-SPAC process.

Wrapping Up…

It’s been a great year of ups and downs as we all collectively try to figure out this wacky wild world of ours. In a finite world of attention these days, I want to thank each and every one of you for taking the time to read this newsletter and for supporting GRIT on the journey to financial education for the masses.

But we are just getting started…

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News IPOs Markets General

Related Articles

Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Buys $21M Worth Of BTC On The Apex Crypto's 13th Birthday

Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Buys $21M Worth Of BTC On The Apex Crypto's 13th Birthday

The third-largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet added 456 BTC to their holdings on the leading digital asset’s 13th birthday. What Happened: After the Jan. 3 purchase, the Bitcoin whale now holds 120,845.57 BTC, worth over $5.6 billion. read more
Why Is Curve Dao Token Soaring Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Tank?

Why Is Curve Dao Token Soaring Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Tank?

Curve Dao Token (CRYPTO: CRV) traded 13.5% higher over 24 hours at $6.62 at press time early Tuesday. What’s Moving? The token associated with a decentralized exchange for stablecoins has shot up 28.2% over a seven-day period. read more
Will Bitcoin Retest The $42K Level From Here Or Move Higher? Here's What 4 Experts Are Saying

Will Bitcoin Retest The $42K Level From Here Or Move Higher? Here's What 4 Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidated below the $47,000 level on Monday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Marathon Digital Says Its Bitcoin Production More Than Doubled In December Over Previous Month

Marathon Digital Says Its Bitcoin Production More Than Doubled In December Over Previous Month

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) reported a 147% month-over-month increase in its Bitcoin producti read more