Grit Capital Wrapped: 2021 Year In Review

Grit Capital Wrapped:

Wow! What a year…

From lockdowns and drawdowns to a crypto boom and the reopening economy, 2021 was another one for the books.

Top Four Themes + Summary

1. Bitcoin, Ethereum & the Metaverse (Web 3.0)

In the first GRIT newsletter ever, I came out of the gate hot and wrote about bitcoin back in November 2020, when Bitcoin was $15,342 on the date of publishing. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) now sits atop a mighty throne north of $48,000, representing more than a 3x return on the original investment.

2. Logistics

In early December 2020, I wrote this newsletter about how logistics companies were going to be the big winners. The two stocks I mentioned were Descartes Systems and the REIT WPT. Since that article, Descartes is up 41% while WPT got taken out by Blackstone for a gain of 100% since the date of publishing.

3. Software

One of the most prevalent buzz words over Covid was “Digital Transformation.” Numerous research reports came out that touted 10 years of digital adoption brought forward in the span of 10 months all due to the pandemic.

4. Green Investing: Carbon Credits

This year, in November, we had COP26 which was a much-needed update to the Paris climate meeting all the way back in 2015. The world had to step back and make honest assessments of our current efforts while mapping a feasible path forward that embeds the proper incentive structures for both rational individuals and governments.

Two Over-Hyped Areas I Avoided

1. Hot IPOs

I wrote this piece back in January 2021 about overhyped IPOs. Some of the high-flying IPOs are just a way for the large investment banks to reward their highest commission-paying clients that first-day pop before just blowing out all their shares.

Some hot IPOs I avoided last year were Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

2. SPACs

SPACs are wack. There is more and more mounting evidence that way too much of the value in each deal accrues to bankers rather than shareholders of the amalgamated company after the de-SPAC process.

Wrapping Up…

It’s been a great year of ups and downs as we all collectively try to figure out this wacky wild world of ours. In a finite world of attention these days, I want to thank each and every one of you for taking the time to read this newsletter and for supporting GRIT on the journey to financial education for the masses.

But we are just getting started…