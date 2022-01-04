DarleyGo: Introducing the New Blockchain-Powered Game Claiming to Disrupt the Gaming World

The gaming industry has undergone a massive transformation over the last two years. The interest in blockchain and NFT games in recent times has skyrocketed, with many gamers paying more attention to digital monetization. Thanks to these games, players can own digital assets and in-game NFTs.

In 2019, the blockchain gaming industry earned approximately $150 billion in revenue. The following year became even better, with the industry generating an extra $11 billion. It's been predicted that the figure will double in the next four years. No doubt, the factor responsible for this massive demand is digital assets ownership.

Although there are several blockchain-based floating the market already, some games have poor rewarding models. Plus, their asset’s value is low. However, DarleyGo NFT game claims to be different. According to their incentivization model, players can earn in-game assets that can translate to real money.

DarleyGo and Its Intuitive Gameplay

DarleyGo is a mythical-based horse racing game that enables players to acquire, collect, and breed horses. Players racehorses to win digital assets and NFTs. The game combines imagination and pace to give players an exciting and engaging atmosphere.

DarleyGo is built on the Solana network for fast-paced gaming, with minimal transaction cost and competitiveness. Players get to witness the fun of gaming on another level. These are the reasons the game team chose Solana in the first place.

The horseracing game has the same popular horse myth storyline. It's based on a fictional planet called Altair, which is located in the Kavaia Galaxy. This horse-dominated paradise has three powerful and heroic tribes — Darley, Areo, and Hayato. Every year, these horses organize a horseracing contest known as Horse-Above-All-Horses, an event that sees all the horses battle each other out for supremacy

Every horse in the game has a special ability and characteristic peculiar to the tribe and pedigree. These abilities and characteristics also affect the performance of the horse in the race. Each horse will seek to bring glory to the tribe it comes from.

DarleyGo Game Modes

The game features three different game modes — Racing, Training, and Breeding Mode. The Racing Mode, also known as the PvP mode, pits players against each other. Players compete for glory while they are given the chance to earn SPL tokens.

The PvP mode has six racing levels - Griffin, the lowest level and Levels One to Five. Horses start from the Griffin level, then move their way up. Each level comes with a bigger reward, but the challenges get tougher. The Racing Mode features an outstanding 3D modeling style.

The second mode is the Trainer Mode. Also called the PvE mode, this event allows you to master the art of horseracing. Here, you learn and explore the abilities and characters of the horses. Interestingly, players can discover about their horses and still earn experience points and some in-game tokens.

The last mode is the Breeding Mode. This mode is more like understanding the horse’s generation, ability, and performance, just like it is done in the real world.

To help you understand the pedigree of your horse better, the game features the “Ability Badge.” This badge includes scorecards of the horse’s character, health, mental condition, performance, running style, etc.

Metaverse In Sight

DarleyGo plans to enter the Metaverse soon with the intent to expand gameplay and boost players’ experience. Once it integrates into the metaverse successfully, players will be able to ride horses on the planet and communicate with other players using Virtual Reality.

