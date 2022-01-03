Dogecoin Knockoff Project Launches Meme-Coin Listing Tool To Compete With Likes of CoinMarketCap

DogeBonk (DOBO), a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff project, is launching a new platform similar to price discovery websites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko which would focus on meme coins.

What Happened: The development team behind DogeBonk says the new platform would focus “solely on smaller, community-driven projects.”

The listing website, MemeTools, would deliver real-time data from the blockchain to show price, volume, liquidity, and more. In exchange, projects must burn the meme token DOBO.

Why It Matters: DOBO has shot up 896% in the last 90 days, although it has declined 51.7% within a 30-day time frame. In comparison, DOGE has fallen 28.85% in the last 90 days and 10.4% in the previous 30 days.

At press time, DOBO traded 10.1% lower over 24 hours at $0.000000068, while DOGE was down 0.5% at $0.17.

The DogeBonk team has created a Telegram channel that acts as a “free space” for new cryptocurrency communities to come and promote their respective coins.

Last month, the DogeBonk team said it had “beaten” DOGE after it launched the token to the edge of space using a stratospheric weather balloon. Dogecoin community contested the claim, noting a similar feat involving the apex meme coin had taken place earlier.

Meanwhile, DOGE-1, a mission paid for in Dogecoin, is set to go to the moon this year.

