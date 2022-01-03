This Knockoff Coin is Up 164% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu traded muted.

What Happened: Red Inu (CRYPTO: REDINU) is up 164% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000000009817 at press time. The coin has surged over 160% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Shira Inu (CRYPTO: SHR) has gained 106% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000000001277 and ShibaJump (CRYPTO: SHIBJUMP) has risen 59% during the period to $0.00000001738.

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge) is up 33% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000002805.

For comparison, Dogecoin is flat during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1726 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 0.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003384.

Why It Matters: Red Inu describes itself as a non fungible token’s (NFT) game token with reflections in Binance USD.

The token announced Sunday on Twitter that it has been newly listed on CoinMarketCap.

Community Members we are happy to announce we are on Cominmarket Cap listed https://t.co/R18U9oFyJ2 — RedInu (@RedInutoken) January 1, 2022

Shira Inu describes itself as a revolutionary combination of decentralized finance (DeFi)-NFT Collectibles and GameFi technologies.

ShibaJump says it is a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that would provide utility and gaming features to all holders.

The token took to Twitter to announce it has been newly listed on CoinMarketCap and exceeded a market capitalization of $1 million in less than 24 hours.

We JUST BROKE 1M MARKETCAP in less than 24 Hours!! Let's GOOOOOO! Chart looks so sexy too!!!! pic.twitter.com/9EImIWgdBd — Shiba Jump (@ShibaJump) January 2, 2022

Baby Doge Coin, which calls Dogecoin its “meme father,” says its roadmap includes further efforts for pet charity, NFT creation and GameFi.

The coin announced on Twitter that about five quadrillion of Baby Doge tokens worth $11.5 million were burnt.

What a meme!? 5 QUADRILLION #BabyDoge estimated AT $11.5 million sent to the burn wallet Happy New Years! #BabyDogeFamily Proof of burn: https://t.co/EbIA2PZIeJ pic.twitter.com/p4le5zhg6t — BabyDoge (@BabyDogeCoin) January 2, 2022

