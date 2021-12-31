Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $89M Worth Of Ethereum

byBenzinga Insights
December 31, 2021 12:57 pm
What happened: $89,301,018 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xe1a1628693d6261f2e1dbeb194355599c8053458

$89 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xef381e3e29f7441bce624b9c69e3d678f1c51359

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 127,558 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down 0% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

