Decentralized Social, Oasis Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) is up 27.44% at $107.95. The trading volume for this coin is currently $11.77 million, which is 626.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,283,833,927.00.

Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89

Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

Circulating Supply: 938,883,137.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 43,748,032.95

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 599,351,223.24

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 2.9% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $25.59 million, a 53.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,428,343,115.00.

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 258,041.05

Max Supply: 258,041.05

Circulating Supply: 101,859,311,395.18

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,557,418,446.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 157,723,680.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 69,297,045.73

Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 453,559,826.11

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

