Bitcoin Drop Could Turn Into A Crash If The Crypto Falls Below This Key Level

byMelanie Schaffer
December 28, 2021 3:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Drop Could Turn Into A Crash If The Crypto Falls Below This Key Level

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was diving over 6% lower on Tuesday after creating a bear trap on Monday with a failed breakout from a bull flag pattern on the daily chart.

The cryptocurrency market has become slightly less volatile recently but has suffered a number of flash-crashes this year. Perhaps the most notable turbulence occurred on Sept. 7 when Bitcoin slid over 18% the day El Salvador adopted the crypto as legal tender. Most recently, on Dec. 4, Bitcoin plummeted over 21% in response to trader and investor fear over the Federal Reserve's tapering announcement and its effect on the crypto sector.

Tuesday’s pullback is so far less extreme and if Bitcoin can hold above a key level there is a chance the crypto could reverse back to the upside.

See Also: Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

The Bitcoin Chart: On Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, Bitcoin printed a bullish triple bottom pattern at the $45,496 level and on Dec. 21 big bullish volume came in and pushed the crypto up to make a higher high, which was the first indication an uptrend may begin. The move higher also caused Bitcoin to break up bullishly from a falling channel the crypto had been trading in since Dec. 7.

The uptrend is now negated because Bitcoin printed a lower-low below the Dec. 26 low-of-day at the $48,351 level. In order for a downtrend to be confirmed, however, Bitcoin will need to print a lower high over the coming days.

If Bitcoin loses support at $45,496 it could spell trouble because Bitcoin has not traded below the area since Oct. 1. Ideally, bulls would like to see Bitcoin test and hold above the upper descending trendline of the falling channel.

It may give bulls pause that Tuesday’s bearish price action took place on far-above-average volume. By midafternoon, Bitcoin’s volume was registering in at about 18,380 compared to the 10-day average of 12,063. Higher-than-average volume on a move lower indicates the bears are in control, and fear-selling can follow.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

Bitcoin has resistance above at $48,475 and $50,505 and support below at $46,718 and $44,850.btc_dec._28.png

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Impress, Cardano Bucks The Trend; This Analyst Is Warning Of A Massive 2022 Crash That 'Will Flush Everyone Out'

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Billionaire Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai Tweets 'I Like Crypto', CEO Of World's Largest Crypto Exchange Responds

Billionaire Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai Tweets 'I Like Crypto', CEO Of World's Largest Crypto Exchange Responds

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) chairman and co-founder Joe Tsai is showing appreciation for the cryptocurrency industry. read more
NFT-Backed Loans? Kraken Is On It!

NFT-Backed Loans? Kraken Is On It!

Jesse Powell — the co-founder and CEO of major crypto exchange Kraken — suggested the firm plans to offer non-fungible token-backed (NFT) loans to the users of its upcoming NFT marketplace. read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $732M Worth Of BTC

This Wallet Just Transferred $732M Worth Of BTC

What happened: $732,451,634 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3PmmBXakGBppQZBDY3srFyKMUxcvgG5RX9 read more
$776M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

$776M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $776,582,011 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1quvck0ht9gg7v04njyh0fkx5pmjlxdpfmhwff8j read more